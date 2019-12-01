PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Rider Nick Jordan finds some air at Signal Hill yesterday in the second day of the Three Peaks Enduro race. The event had a full field of nearly 200 riders from all around New Zealand.

The first day was spent riding three stages, based around Flagstaff, Swampy and Mt Cargill, while yesterday there were another three stages centred on the tracks at Signal Hill.

Enduro riding has become very popular around the world in the past 10 years. It is a type of mountain bike racing in which the downhills are timed and the uphills are mandatory but not timed. Riders are timed in stages that are primarily downhill, having neutral "transfer" stages in between. The transfer stages usually must be completed within a time limit, but are not part of the accumulated time.

It was the eighth year the Three Peaks enduro event, the brainchild of former Olympian Kashi Leuchs, had been run.

The men’s grade was won by Charles Murray, of Wanaka, and the women’s grade by Rae Morrison, of Nelson. Both led after day one.