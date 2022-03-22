Hard battles fought at Southern Thunder

Alex Little, in a Freightliner, leads fellow Lower Hutt driver Shane Gray, in a Kenworth T 409, at Teretonga Park at the weekend. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Alex Little and Troy Wheeler battled all weekend at Teretonga Park in Invercargill.

The duo, from Lower Hutt and Hicks Bay respectively, were the stand-outs at the Southern Thunder motor racing event, in the New Zealand super truck championship.

Little qualified fastest in his Freightliner but then had to race his father’s similar machine when his own truck developed problems.

Wheeler, in another Freightliner, won the first race on Saturday, while Little carved through from the back only to tangle with Shane Gray, of Lower Hutt, and fall to sixth at the finish.

Gray recovered to place second while Dave West (Pukekohe), in a Freightliner Argosy, inherited third.

Little won on Sunday morning then took the handicap race by a mere 0.447sec.

There was a different winner in each of the mainland muscle car races.

Dunedin’s Michael Wallace won the first race, before Steve McLachlan (Christchurch) won the handicap reverse grid race on Sunday.

Craig Gilbert won the third race, while hometown driver Tony Forde won the final handicap race.

Zac Christensen (Rolleston) won the South Island Formula 1600 championship after three epic encounters at the event’s final round.

The three drivers still in the title race — Christensen, Matthew Hamilton (Christchurch) and Alex Crosbie (Invercargill) — battled hard all weekend.

In the historic Formula Ford class, Christchurch driver Robert Toshach, in a Royale RP21, won the first two races, before Andy Downs won on Sunday morning.

It was a Honda benefit in the SS Cup races with Brad Rule, of Queenstown, winning the first two clashes.

Rule led the third race, before slowing with a problem and being tagged by another car, leaving victory to Eddie Iraia.

Paul Clarke, of Mosgiel, was the dominant individual in the pre-1965 saloons, winning two of the three races and setting a lap record on a charge to second in the final race, a reverse grid handicap.

That race was won by Wayne Patrick, of Christchurch, in his XP Falcon.

In the NZ6 saloons, Omakau driver Cody Welch (Falcon) won Saturday’s race, before Dunedin driver Mick Ross (Commodore) won both of Sunday’s races.

Invercargill’s Jordan Michels won all four club saloon races in his very quick V8 Ford Focus.

-- STAFF REPORTER