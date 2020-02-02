PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Masters Games athletics took place at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday, with competitors from all over the country and some from overseas lining up.

Competing in a women’s 100m event are (from left), Glenys Jones (77),

of Gore, Eleanor Hamilton (70), of Cromwell, Noeline Burden (66), of Dunedin, Mary Ann Bishop, (63), of Dunedin, Beryl Rogers (71), of Wellington and Pam Johnston (79), of Dunedin.

Bishop was quickest across the line in a time of 18.84 seconds.

However, three others — Burden, Jones and Rogers — won their age grades.

All athletics events were held at the Caledonian, including a throws pentathlon.