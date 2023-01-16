Black Sticks to face Netherlands after 3-1 sweep

The Black Sticks men opened their World Cup campaign in style yesterday with a 3-1 win over tournament newcomer Chile in Rourkela, India.

It was a strong start for the Black Sticks, who controlled possession and created some early opportunities with a ball being cleared off the Chilean line three minutes into the game.

Further chances came and Sam Lane grabbed the opener when he found himself free in the circle and scored with a powerful shot.

Two minutes later, Otago’s Blair Tarrant made a scything run from the wing into the circle and passed across the face of the goal, finding the stick of Sam Hiha for the second goal of the game.

Hiha found himself on the scoresheet again seven minutes later after he picked up the ball from a Chilean defender on the edge of the circle and let rip with a fantastic reverse shot.

Chile also created some first half chances with several penalty corners, all expertly handled by young Black Sticks goalkeeper Dom Dixon, including an excellent save with his legs outstretched.

The second half was a different story as the Chileans came out of the locker room with impetus and aggression.

The Black Sticks were able to keep them at bay in the third quarter with second-half goalkeeper Leon Hayward showing his skills to deny several opportunities.

Chile’s improved play was rewarded five minutes into the final quarter with a well-worked move allowing Ignacio Contardo the space to let off a delightful reverse shot that Hayward could do nothing about.

The final 10 minutes were a back-and-forth affair with both sides pushing for more goals but to no avail. Veteran Simon Child was particularly impressive in this period, and throughout the game, creating a number of chances with his mesmerising stick work.

The Black Sticks will play the Netherlands, which beat Malaysia 4-0, tonight.

By; Staff reporter