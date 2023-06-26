Black Sticks give world champion a fright

Blair Tarrant. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Black Sticks men fell to a heart-breaking 4-3 defeat to world champion Germany at the Pro League in Amsterdam on Saturday.

The game began with the Black Sticks setting a high tempo, playing better than their high-profile opponent and taking an early lead through Sam Lane.

The Kiwis were not allowed to bask in their early glory as Germany responded swiftly with an equaliser.

Despite the setback, the Black Sticks remained the dominant side in the first quarter, almost securing another goal via Lane in the dying seconds.

The second quarter started with a goal for the Black Sticks, set up by an excellent counter-attack.

Otago defender Blair Tarrant broke away on the left wing, finding George Baker centrally placed to unleash a shot among traffic.

The German keeper managed a terrific save, only for Tarrant to follow through on the rebound and score, restoring the Black Sticks’ lead.

Riding on this momentum, the Black Sticks continued to press. Isaac Houlbrooke, displaying his skills, successfully earned a penalty corner for the team.

Lane, seizing the opportunity, converted it for his second goal of the game.

In the third quarter, the Germans reminded everyone why they are the reigning world champions.

After being on the back foot for most of the first half, they began to assert their authority on the game.

Ten minutes into the quarter, the Germans scored a crucial goal, and, displaying relentless efficiency, found the equaliser just three minutes later.

The final quarter was a closely contested battle between the two sides as the Black Sticks met stiff resistance from the experienced opposition.

In a classic display of resolve, the Germans earned only their second penalty corner of the game in the last minute. They capitalised on this golden opportunity, finding the back of the net for the decisive goal.

— Staff reporter