Tuesday, 4 December 2018

Black Sticks lose, still into quarterfinals

    The New Zealand men's hockey team's World Cup aspirations remain alive in India, despite a 3-0 loss to Argentina.

    The Olympic champions scored goals in the second, third and fourth quarters to advance directly to the quarterfinals.

    Ninth-ranked New Zealand face eighth-ranked Spain in their final pool match on Friday morning.

    The Black Sticks are currently clear second in the group after Spain and France drew 1-1.

