Black Sticks lose, still into quarterfinals

The New Zealand men's hockey team's World Cup aspirations remain alive in India, despite a 3-0 loss to Argentina.
The Olympic champions scored goals in the second, third and fourth quarters to advance directly to the quarterfinals.
Ninth-ranked New Zealand face eighth-ranked Spain in their final pool match on Friday morning.
The Black Sticks are currently clear second in the group after Spain and France drew 1-1.