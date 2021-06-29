Black Sticks men fritter away chances in Perth

Australia retained its dominance over the Black Sticks men with a 2-0 victory in Perth on Sunday night in the final game for both teams before the Tokyo Olympics.

The game was also the last in the Pro League season, which had been ravaged by Covid-19 restrictions.

The pace of the game was slower than in Saturday’s 7-3 victory for the host nation, but the Black Sticks were unable to take their chances.

Coach Darren Smith had been keen to stress the importance of treasuring possession before the game, but his players were still guilty of frittering the ball away too often.

Black Sticks goalkeeper Leon Hayward had a strong performance.

That the Australians, who went ahead after 11 minutes when possession was given away, were restricted to two goals was in large part down to Darwin-born Hayward’s bravery and skill.

The Black Sticks enjoyed a possession advantage in the game, 51% to 49%, and won four penalty corners to the Kookaburras’ two.

They also frequently prospered down the right flank, where Nick Wilson and Hugo Inglis had their moments.

Shortly before halftime, Wilson had a glorious chance to level the score when the ball reached him in front of an open goal, but his shot lobbed over the crossbar.

The Black Sticks did have the ball in the Australian net through Sam Lane,but it was ruled out for a shot off the back of a stick in the leadup.

Nine minutes after halftime, Australia doubled its lead when Govers was on hand at the back post to jab the ball into the New Zealand goal after a scramble.

The teams will meet again in Tokyo, where both are in pool A.

The Black Sticks women were beaten 3-1 by Australia in Perth.

The Black Sticks began impressively, and went ahead in just the fourth minute. Australia lost possession in the middle of the field, and Manawatu attacker Olivia Shannon surged forward before slipping the ball to striker Olivia Merry.

It was Merry’s 11th goal in the Pro League, the top of the individual scoring chart.

Black Sticks goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon was kept busy.

World No 3 Australia equalised inside the first minute of the second quarter, Savannah Fitzpatrick stabbed the ball under O’Hanlon from close range.

The Australians took the lead four minutes into the second half when Penny Squibb put a low shot past O’Hanlon’s right side.

New Zealand got the ball in the net a second time, through defender Ella Gunson, but it was ruled out for a blocking infringement.

When the Black Sticks took O’Hanlon off to add an extra attacking option in the last five minutes, it backfired as Mariah Williams broke through and eased the ball into an open goal.