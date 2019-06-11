Kirsten Pearce

The two Black Sticks teams continue to struggle in the FIH Pro League in Germany.

The women's side lost 2-1 to Germany yesterday while the men drew 3-3 with Germany before losing the shootout 4-3.

The results leave the women's side sixth of eight teams in the league while the men's side is last in its league.

The Germans came from behind to beat the women in Krefeld.

Kirsten Pearce put New Zealand in the lead early in the match, but Germany continued to apply significant pressure on the Black Sticks and was rewarded in the final quarter when it managed to score two goals to secure the three points in the match.

The New Zealand goal came midway through the first quarter when Olivia Shannon dispossessed the German defender and some subsequent great passing on the counter attack allowed Pearce to chip Nathalie Kubalski and put New Zealand in front 1-0.

Germany found the equaliser early in the final quarter when a great baseline dribble resulted in a deflection for Pia Maertens setting up an exciting last 10 minutes. Germany then got the winner when a Cecile Pieper shot took a deflection off a New Zealand stick on its way to the goal.

In the men's game at the same venue, New Zealand scored in the opening minute of the match.

Stephen Jenness found some space in the circle and deflected home a stunning cross.

New Zealand went ahead when Hayden Phillips threaded a great pass to Nic Woods who put a reverse shot into the back of the Germany net.

Germany scored before the halftime break and then tied it up early in the third quarter.

Late in the third quarter, Shea McAleese found Sam Lane on a great long ball, Lane then found some separation in the circle and put the ball between the German goalkeeper's legs.

Germany found the equaliser with two minutes to go when Tom Grambusch flicked a ball into the back of the New Zealand net.

With seven seconds to go in the match New Zealand earned a penalty corner but could not score.