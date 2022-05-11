Black Sticks Women give up lead to draw with Australia

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
International hockey returned to New Zealand last night after long Covid restrictions as the Black Sticks Women squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Australia in North Harbour.
Nine months since both teams last played a match at the Tokyo Olympics, there was a little bit of rust to shake off although Australia had a few good chances in the first quarter but for some excellent keeping by Grace O'Hanlon.
The Kiwis responded positively with a strong midfield display putting pressure on the Australian defence. Debutant Rose Tynan opened her account early in the second quarter with a tap in off a penalty corner to put the Black Sticks up 1-0 leading into the halftime break.
The Black Sticks started the stronger in the second half resulting in a stunning long distance pass, rarely seen at international level, by Steph Dickins to Olivia Shannon who went one-on-one with the keeper and smashed home a powerful shot to put New Zealand up 2-0.
The Australians turned it around in the fourth quarter earning a succession of penalty corners resulting in a goal and then another goal from a penalty stroke, due to a body on the line, to bring themselves level three minutes into the quarter and putting the Black Sticks on the back foot.
Neither team was able to find a winner and were both able to retain composure in the final minutes to end up with a draw.