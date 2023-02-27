Black Sticks women record win, loss

The Black Sticks women grabbed their first win of the Pro League campaign by beating the United States 4-1 in Wellington on Saturday.

New Zealand, which had registered draws in its opening two encounters, scored three unanswered goals in the second half.

The home side started the game in perfect fashion, winning a penalty corner inside the first five minutes. Captain Megan Hull perfectly placed her shot into the corner for a 1-0 lead.

The Americans started the second quarter with positive intent and kept possession in the opposition half. They got their reward in the 20th minute as Amanda Golini penetrated the circle from the right to find Leah Crouse.

Crouse dribbled away from the goal to open up space and lifted a reverse flick over the keeper to deservedly bring her team level.

Neither team could get a stranglehold on possession for the rest of the half as the US retreated from its high press, keeping the teams level at halftime.

The Americans started the second half with a high press, but the Black Sticks found the space behind the American defence on a counter-attack.

Olivia Shannon received the ball on the right with her back to the goal, with a defender on her back, but her quick reverse push shot hit the far post and went into the goal.

USA thought it had pulled level in the final quarter as a turnover by New Zealand allowed Olivia Bent-Cole to receive the ball in the circle, take it on her reverse and smash a powerful tomahawk shot into the goal.

The Americans celebrated, but umpire Rachel Williams had spotted a back-stick and used her own referral and the video umpire confirmed the back stick by Bent-Cole on the shot.

It was a double blow for USA, as a minute later it conceded after great Black Sticks team play found Hannah Cotter, who was able to tap into an empty net.

New Zealand added a fourth as the US substituted the keeper then conceded a penalty corner that was dispatched with ease by Hull, sealing all three points for the Black Sticks.

— Yesterday New Zealand finished its campaign with a 5-2 loss to China in Wellington.

China had a brilliant start to the game, spending the opening five minutes in and around the Black Sticks’ circle.

A penalty corner in the ninth minute was taken by China, with the shot hitting a defender’s foot on the goal line, leading to a penalty stroke which was dispatched with ease.

New Zealand’s first penalty corner early in the second quarter also led to a penalty stroke. Olivia Merry stepped up to convert the opportunity and bring New Zealand level against the run of play.

But China restored its lead in the 23rd minute as a cross from the left fell to Zhang Xiaoxue, who dragged the ball to her reverse and scored with a powerful tomahawk shot.

China doubled its lead soon afterwards when a cross into the New Zealand circle was met by keeper Brooke Roberts, but whose clearance fell straight to Zou Meirong, whose shot across the face of the goal was deflected in by Chen Yang.

The New Zealanders closed the gap late in the third quarter from a penalty corner with Merry’s first attempt blocked, but the ball fell back to Merry, and her second attempt was deflected in at the far post by Hannah Cotter.

Penalty corners kept coming for China in the final quarter and it added two more goals.

Gu Bingfeng was brilliant for the visitors.

Black Sticks captain Megan Hull told media that it had been a tough day at the office.

"China just outplayed us and outworked us, so we’re really disappointed.

"We know we’re capable of so much more so we’ve got to take this as a learning moment for us moving forward.

"We’ve got such amazing talent in this group and such promise so moving forward we just know we have to be better," Hull said.

The Black Sticks lost penalty shootouts against China and the USA last week after their draws.

Both the Black Sticks men’s and women’s teams will resume their FIH Pro League campaigns in late April against Australia and Great Britain in Christchurch.

— additional reporting RNZ

By: Staff reporter