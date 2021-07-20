Bronze for Otago U18 in Hamilton

Otago players in action at the New Zealand under-18s men's tournament in Hamilton. Benji Culhane looks for opportunities. PHOTOS: BWMEDIA

Otago came charging home to claim the bronze medal at the New Zealand under-18 men’s tournament in Hamilton at the weekend.

In the third-fourth playoff, Otago trailed by a goal to Hawke’s Bay after 17 minutes.

Jack Cotton got Otago back on level terms seven minutes later, before Sam Gradwell and Patrick Ward (from a penalty corner) sealed victory with goals in the second half.

North Harbour beat Canterbury 2-0 in the gold medal game.

Liam Casey, Liam Black and Thomas Meder celebrate victory in the Bronze medal game.

Daniel Torr streaks past a Hawke's Bay defender.

The end of the under-18 women’s tournament in Wellington was affected by wild weather.

Otago finished tied for 13th, its final playoff game abandoned due to the conditions.

Central Otago tied for 17th and Southland tied for 20th.



