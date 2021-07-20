Bronze for Otago U18 in Hamilton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In the third-fourth playoff, Otago trailed by a goal to Hawke’s Bay after 17 minutes.
Jack Cotton got Otago back on level terms seven minutes later, before Sam Gradwell and Patrick Ward (from a penalty corner) sealed victory with goals in the second half.
North Harbour beat Canterbury 2-0 in the gold medal game.
The end of the under-18 women’s tournament in Wellington was affected by wild weather.
Otago finished tied for 13th, its final playoff game abandoned due to the conditions.
Central Otago tied for 17th and Southland tied for 20th.