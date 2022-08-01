Skip to main content
Dunedin
18
|
9
Monday,
Mon,
19
September
Sep
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Meet the Mayors
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Hockey
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Otago win 114 years in making
Glory can take time to sink in.
Otago claims first national title
Otago claims first national title
You could pick out half a dozen moments to neatly sum up Otago’s historic title win.
Canterbury women's winner
Canterbury women’s winner
Canterbury edged North Harbour 2-1 to claim the KCup at the National Hockey Championship in Dunedin on Saturday.
Otago men make history with triumphant win
Otago men make history with triumphant win
Otago men created history by beating Wellington 4-2 in the final of the National Hockey Championship this afternoon.
Otago,Wellington to play in tier 1 men's final
Otago,Wellington to play in tier 1 men’s final
Otago stunned Wellington 1-0 to clinched a place in the final. Now all the home side has to do is figure out a way of doing it all again today.
Otago loses perfect tournament record in shootout
Otago loses perfect tournament record in shootout
Matthew van Aardt went and ruined Otago’s unbeaten record.
Turf wars
Turf wars
The National Hockey Championship being held in Dunedin this week is reaching the pointy end.
Families feature of provincial side
Families feature of provincial side
Four families, eight players, two managers and one coach.
Otago eyes up place in final
Otago eyes up place in final
Otago has found a way to win and is on the cusp of reaching the final.
Late goals help put Otago men in top four
Late goals help put Otago men in top four
Otago men rattled in three late goals to defeat Hawke’s Bay 5-1 at the National Championship in Dunedin yesterday.
Otago tier 1 men's team tops pool
Otago tier 1 men’s team tops pool
Otago teams had contrasting fortunes on the second day of the National Hockey Championship in Dunedin yesterday.
Home fans enjoy dramatic shootout win
Home fans enjoy dramatic shootout win
Otago's men made the home fans happy as they made a dramatic start to the National Hockey Championship in Dunedin yesterday.
City set to buzz with influx of players, staff, officials
City set to buzz with influx of players, staff, officials
It has been three years in the making, but the National Hockey Championship will finally get under way in Dunedin this weekend.
McGlashan loses shootout
McGlashan loses shootout
John McGlashan missed out on the top eight of the elite Rankin Cup tournament on the North Shore in dramatic circumstances yesterday.
McGlashan pips OBHS
McGlashan pips OBHS
John McGlashan won the battle of the Dunedin schools at the Rankin Cup/India Shield tournament on the North Shore yesterday.
Otago shows form before national champs
Otago shows form before national champs
The Otago men warmed up for the national championship with an excellent Otautahi Cup campaign at the weekend.
Contrasting expectations for Otago teams
Contrasting expectations for Otago teams
Call it the tournament before the tournament.
City claims title after 3-0 win v Momona
City claims title after 3-0 win v Momona
The City Highlanders lived up to their status as favourites to beat Momona 3-0 in the Dunedin premier women’s final on Saturday.
Honours to Tuataras in men's final
Honours to Tuataras in men’s final
The Taieri Tuataras held off a gallant Albany Alligators team to win the Dunedin premier men’s final 3-0 on Saturday.
Albany, Momona in finals
Albany, Momona in finals
Albany (men) and Momona (women) won the Dunedin premier club lifeline games on Wednesday night.
