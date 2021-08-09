City beats Uni Huskies 3-0 in preview of semifinal

The opponents have been decided and the semifinals are in the books after the end of the Dunedin premier hockey round robin on Saturday.

In what seemed to be a tight contest, City Highlanders overcame a University Huskies side lacking in execution, winning 3-0 in a preview of a women’s semifinal this weekend.

City started in fine form with a goal in the first couple of minutes to Sarah Thomas but the rest of the first quarter was uneventful.

University had a good chance midway through the second quarter but the shot hit the goal framework and bounced out, to the relief of the Highlanders defenders.

Morgan Forrester doubled the lead when she was set up by Jordan Cunningham, and City led 2-0 at halftime.

The Huskies had a golden opportunity when they swooped on a turnover and counterattacked, but Isobella Ng could not convert.

The rest of the third quarter was a dour affair with only a couple of penalty corners to City providing any highlights.

Thomas grabbed her second in the final quarter to ensure the Highlanders win.

A Neve Mclean hat-trick led Momona to a 7-2 win over Kings.

Angelique Peyroux had two goals for Momona, and Sophie White and Ella McCall added the others. Kings scorers were Ella Rooney and Holly Riddick. Taieri had a solid 3-0 win over the Uni Stingrays.

In men’s hockey, Kings heads into the playoffs in form after an 11-0 win over the Black Panthers, ending a forgettable season for them.

Craig Turner scored a hat-trick for Kings, William McNaughtan had a double and there were goals for Charles Darling, Connor Hoskin, Daniel Torr, Hitaua Arahanga-Doyle, Jason Dungey and Zach Mason.

Taieri beat Albany 3-0 with goals from Cam Sims, James Nicholson and Matthew Deller.

Taieri will play the University Blue Whales in the 1 v 2 semifinal, the loser getting a second chance to make the grand final. The 3 v 4 semifinal between Kings and Albany is sudden death.

The women’s semifinals format is the same. City plays the University Huskies in the 1 v 2 clash, and Taieri meets Momona A in the elimination game.

