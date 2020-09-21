Monday, 21 September 2020

City brushes away Tigers to retain shield

    City Highlanders was too strong on Saturday for the Taieri Tigers, who were trying to grab the challenge shield before the season’s end.

    However, City brushed the Tigers way to emerge with a 4-1 victory.

    City led 1-0 at halftime and then came out ready to put a few more in and did just that.

    The Tigers managed to get one themselves through Anna Boult but could not sustain a threatening attack along with seamless defence.

    Sarah Thomas again had her radar on the goal, grabbing two, while Bayley Anderson and Molly Leckie converted to make it four for the competition leader.

    Kings United claimed a 1-0 shootout win over University Huskies after the sides were tied 2-2 at fulltime.

    Kings came out with intent, Zoe Thomas converting a scrappy penalty corner through third-phase play.

    The students responded through a well executed strike at goal by Silvie Irwin.

    Thomas again showed she can roll up her sleeves by grabbing another toss-up on the baseline, the Kings sprinting machine having a cracker for her side.

    Ahead 2-1 with three minutes to go, the Stingrays were not finished as Emma Hopcroft was again a factor for Varsity making the impossible possible to tie up the match and take it to a shootout.

    Once again, the shootout was close but Kings goalkeeper Hayley Maunder did a great job to guide her her team to the 1-0 win.

    Momona got over the Huskies 3-1 after a fast-paced first half which tested both teams.

    Momona peppered the Varsity defence and eventually prevailed 3-1.

    Claudia Peyroux scored two goals and Abby Lennon grabbed a textbook set-piece goal from an attacking penalty corner.

    Isobella Ng scored for University.

    Men

    Albany Alligators put themselves ahead of rival Kings United 1-0, then 2-0, for most of the match.

    Kings fought back in the second half, followed by an Alligators attack to level the scores 3-3 at fulltime.

    For Albany, Aarie Verwey (2) found his way to the goal along with Nick Parata.

    Hitaua Arahanga-Doyle (2) and Craig Turner scored the three goals for Kings.

    Albany claimed the win in the shootout.

    University Whales went toe to toe with the Taieri Tuataras.

    Both teams had plenty to play for leading into finals hockey with table positions still up for grabs.

    Jordan Ward looked solid for Taieri, linking well with the midfield, as the Varsity lads threw the ball around throughout the layers. Kaitlin Dayal was again good for the students.

    With chances at either end, Whales’ Luke Buxton promptly grabbed one for his team as it hung on for the rest of the match.

    Whales won 1-0 for some much needed outright points.

     - Rachael Lecky
     

