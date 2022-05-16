City Highlanders down Huskies

Jordan Ward

The City Highlanders beat the University Huskies convincingly 6-0 at women’s club hockey on Saturday.

The City Highlanders got more than their fair share of goal-scoring opportunities and capitalised almost every time.

Annabelle Schneideman, Brooke Eddie, Jordon Cunningham, Morgan Forrester, and Chloe Donaldson (two) found the back of the net.

University was put through its paces, and got camped in their defensive circle, clearing the ball at very chance.

While players tried to capitalise on their counterattack opportunities, Ginny Wilson had a relatively relaxed day in goal for the Highlanders.

The University Stingrays have beaten Momona 2-1, on the back of an upset last week over the Huskies.

While Momona looked to be hot favourites heading into the season following their Toast Cup win, their recent form indicates anything but.

Momona looked like they were settling into the game nicely, holding possession around the back. However, the Stingrays had other plans, getting themselves on the board through Salma Mohammed.

Madison Pont got one back for Momona but Shaila Dayal sealed the deal for the Stingrays when Momona’s second goal was controversially disallowed.

The final fixture was between the Taieri Tigers and the Kings United Women.

It was a hard-fought win fought win for the Tigers, toppling Kings 2-1. Goals to Chloe Deerness and Anna Boult pushed the Tigers across the line. Kings scored through Ella Rooney.

In the men’s competition, the Taieri Tuataras were back to winning scoring a convincing 6-1 over the University Whales.

Jordan Ward had a fine showing for the Tuataras scoring three times to get the ball rolling. Finn Ward, Manu Henderson, and Hamish Church added to the tally.

The Whales managed to get one back through Andrew Popham.

The Albany Alligators went to Oamaru to play Tainui. Albany had lost life member Graeme Ellwood so there was a minute’s silence before the game.

The Alligators were in front 4-0 going into quartertime, leaving Felix McIntosh with little to do. They sealed the deal with two further goals making it 6-0.

The final men's fixture between Kings United and the University Panthers was a dominant 7-3 win for the Kings Men.

The Panthers looked to be down and out early, finding themselves under immense pressure from Kings. Kings were quick to capitalise and continued to find the back of the net.

The Panthers fought back to get themselves on the board. It was not to be and Kings continued to dominate the play and retain possession of the ball, preventing any further attacks.

- Grace Milne

