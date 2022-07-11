City Highlanders illustrate favourites tag

Ella Norwood (University Stingrays, left) tries to evade Momona defender Sarah Johnstone in Dunedin premier women’s club hockey at the McMillan Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin club hockey returned at the weekend, with the City Highlanders showing why they are still the favourites with a 2-0 win over the University Huskies.

While the weather was not the finest, some of the passing from both sides was exceptional.

Brooke Eddie returned from injury to give City a morale boost.

The play between Eddie, Annabelle Schneideman and Maddie Peel in the midfield caused big issues for the understaffed Huskies.

The Highlanders were clinical in the attacking circle, scoring twice to secure the 2-0 win.

Momona punished the University Stingrays with a 5-0 win.

The Stingrays were well and truly down on numbers, but that did not stop them from defending with all eight of their players.

Momona found it difficult to breach the circle with the numbers that Uni had in defence. It was not long, though, until Momona managed to find the back of the net through Sarah Johnstone.

The clinic continued at penalty corner time with what appeared to be the entire midfield taking a shot from the top and scoring with deflections.

The men’s competition began with the University Whales taking on the Taieri Tuataras.

While Taieri dominated the first three quarters, it only scored midway through the second quarter through Matthew West.

The Whales refused to roll over, and scored one through Joshua Wypych near the end of the third quarter to tie it up.

The game looked to be going to a shootout with the pace picking up significantly, showing the intent from both sides.

In the final minute though, Taieri got a penalty corner, and Finn Ward stepped up to the challenge with a beautiful deflection of a drag flick into the top of the net.

The Albany Alligators walked all over Tainui in their first game back, winning 9-0.

Tainui made the trip down to take on a side that was polished and clinical.

The Alligators did not have much defending to do, leaving Felix McIntosh relatively unoccupied. Conversely, Ben Sinnamon found himself under the pump. Despite the saves that he made, the onslaught continued.

In yesterday’s game, the King’s Men demolished the University Panthers 14-0.

The King’s Women and Taieri Tigers did not have enough players available to contest their scheduled match. Their game has been deferred.

-- Grace Milne