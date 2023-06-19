Kings men, women continue top form

The Kings United men continued their top form with a 4-0 win over the University Whales in the Dunedin premier club competition on Saturday.

It was tipped to be a tight contest, but Kings were too strong for the undermanned Whales, who were unable to make connections in the attacking circle and get themselves established in the game.

Daniel Torr had an outstanding game for Kings, scoring a hat-trick, while Nic Finlayson also found the back of the net.

In the other games, the Albany Alligators returned to form with a 6-0 win over the University Panthers, captain

Nick Parata netting a hat-trick, and the Taieri Tuataras showed its class with a 13-0 win over Tainui in Oamaru.

In the women’s competition, Momona could not find its rhythm in a 1-0 loss to the Taieri Tigers.

Momona came out with every intention of wining, but could not seal the deal.

The Tigers took the upper hand through a beautiful reverse goal from Bex Clementson.

The Kings United women continued the club’s success with a 4-0 win over the University Stingrays.

Rachael Lecky had a sublime performance in goal for Kings.

Kings capitalised on an attacking penalty corner through Jehaan Gydien to open the scoring.

Emma Smith (two) and Charly Faherty added goals for Kings.

City Highlanders outclassed University Huskies 5-2.

Phoebe Mitchell and Holly Riddick scored for the Huskies, but it was not enough as City Highlanders showed why it is firmly at the top of the table.

Billie Crowe (two), Annabelle Schneideman, Hayley Cox and Chloe Donaldson scored for the Highlanders.

— Grace Milne