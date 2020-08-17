Kings rule over Rays

Momona’s Angelique Peyroux (right) looks to control the ball as University’s Lucy Griffith chases her during their match at the McMillan Hockey Turf on Saturday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Kings United women emerged 4-3 victors in a tight game against the University Stingrays.

Both sides were hunting for a win to get into third place and the combination of the young and well-structured Kings and continuous fizz from the Stingrays made it a top match.

Jade Litchfield continues to be a player to watch, scoring a hat-trick and helping United to a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The Rays levelled the score during the third quarter, but Kings put itself back ahead.

Stingray Emma Hopcroft was well looked after by the Kings defensive but still managed to ask some questions of Kings’ Riley Macdonald at the back and Hayley Maunder in goal.

Both Laura McKissock and Keely Hager provided the foundation for the Rays’ defence, but their efforts alone could not stop Kings from coming back once more late in the fourth quarter to save the match with a 4-3 win.

The City Highlanders slotted three early goals to set up a 4-0 win over the Taieri Tigers, while Momona A came from behind to beat the University Huskies 4-2.

- Rachael Lecky