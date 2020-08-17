Monday, 17 August 2020

Kings, Taieri Tuataras win nail-biters

    Two cracking matches ended in wins to Kings United and the Taieri Tuataras in men’s matches.

    Kings beat Albany Alligators 3-2, while Taieri won a shootout tie-breaker 2-1 after finishing at 2-2 against the University Whales.

    Kings United’s Tom Caughley looked lively at the front from the start for the challenge shield holders.

    He was matched by a flamboyant Ethan Booth in the middle and Hamish Van Dyk in goal for Albany.

    Kings went toe to toe with the Alligators throughout the first half and at halftime they went in at 1-1.

    Arie Verwey looked strong again for Albany. However, he was unable to get on the scoresheet, while Oscar Reid stood strong in the midfield for Kings.

    The United men were able to force and convert two attacking penalty corners to go up 3-1 midway through the second half.

    Hugh Jenkins got one back for the Alligators to push Kings for the last five minutes, but to no avail. The score remained 3-2 at full time.

