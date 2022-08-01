Momona win locks up shield

Momona locked up the Women’s Challenge Shield after a 4-0 win over the Taieri Tigers in the Dunedin premier competition on Saturday.

The Tigers came out firing and put Momona under some early pressure.

Sophie Gray had an open shot on goal from the top of the attacking circle but Keita Elliot remained strong in goal for Momona, denying Taieri several times.

Ella McCall opened the scoring for Momona late in the first quarter and things started to click from there.

Angelique Peyroux added to the tally not long after with a beautiful reverse shot, and while Taieri goalkeeper Hannah Lithgow tried hard, the onslaught continued.

Peyroux scored again to make it 3-0 going into three-quarter time, and Madi Pont completed the scoring shortly after the break.

Earlier, the University Stingrays fell 3-0 to the City Highlanders.

While the Stingrays had the Highlanders rattled for the first quarter, Ella Loyd scored to steady the ship for the competition favourite.

The Stingrays held on until the final quarter, when the Highlanders showed their class, scoring two goals in quick succession.

Both Morgan Forrester and Sophia Kersten netted from in close.

The University Huskies hung on to beat Kings United 3-2.

Ella Rooney gave Kings a 1-0 lead but Aleisha Chalmers equalised for the Huskies.

Early in the second quarter, the Huskies took the lead, and Grace Godfrey scored to make it 3-1.

Kings refused to give up, and a Victoria Krebs goal made the finish interesting.

Kings charged on to attack late in the game but could not find a gap past Pippa Croft in goal for the Huskies.

The men’s competition opened with a high-scoring clash between Kings and the Albany Alligators.

Kings won 6-3, which should secure second place heading into the pointy end of the competition.

Zach Mason (two), Charles Darling, Daniel Torr and William McNaughtan scored for Kings, while Nick Parata (two) and Billy Sheard replied for Albany.

The University Whales beat Tainui 4-0 in Oamaru, while Matthew West scored a hat-trick and Hamish Church grabbed two goals to lead the Taieri Tuataras to a 9-0 win over the University Panthers.

-- Grace Milne