NZ still alive despite defeat

Black Sticks striker Marcus Child controls the ball as Argentina defender Pedro Ibarra looks on during their pool A match at the FIH World Cup match in Bbhubaneswar, India, yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Sticks' World Cup aspirations remain alive despite a 3-0 loss to Argentina in India.

The Olympic champion scored goals in the second, third and fourth quarters to advance directly to the quarterfinals.

The ninth-ranked Black Sticks face eighth-ranked Spain in their final pool match on Friday morning.

Unless France (one point) can upset Argentina (six points) in its last round-robin match, then both New Zealand (three points) and Spain (three points) will progress to the crossover games regardless of the result in their match.

The Black Sticks pushed Argentina hard despite the lopsided score.

Despite some great attacking hockey in the opening quarter, neither team was able to score.

The second quarter started as frantically as the first as both sides constructed great scoring chances.

Kane Russell went close to opening the scoring but had his penalty corner shot saved by Juan Vivaldi.

With ten minutes gone in the second quarter, Gonzalo Peillat drove a powerful ball into the circle which found Agustin Mazzilli. He ripped a shot past Richard Joyce to give Argentina a 1-0 lead before the halftime break.

Argentina added another when Black Sticks Captain Blair Tarrant was dispossessed at the top of the circle. Lucas Vila converted the opportunity with a powerful strike.

Lucas Martinez added the third five minutes from the end to seal the win.