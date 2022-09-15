Otago eyes up place in final

Otago has found a way to win and is on the cusp of reaching the final.

One more win might do it. Two will definitely seal a spot in Saturday’s National Hockey Championship final in Dunedin.

It will not be easy, though.

Otago plays Auckland today and Wellington tomorrow. They are both talented teams.

But Otago has home advantage and it has shown enormous character to get through the first half of the tournament unbeaten.

It trailed Canterbury 2-1 and then 3-2 and needed a couple of equalisers before eventually winning the shootout.

North Harbour was up 2-0 after 10 minutes, but Otago muscled its way to a 5-2 win.

Coach Dave Ross was thrilled with that effort and is optimistic his side could pick up a national title.

"I thought in the Harbour game they really stepped up. We were a bit nervy against Canterbury and did not really give our best," he said.

"But we found a way to come back which was huge. It showed good ticker. But against Harbour we actually played good hockey."

Otago’s win against Canterbury means it takes two points into the top four round. Wellington also takes two points into the round, while Canterbury and Auckland are on one point each.

It is a small leg up.

Ross believes Wellington will be the team to beat. It has the most Black Sticks in its squad, including defenders Dane Lett and Brad Read and striker Jordy Cohen.

"That adds a lot of experience to any team.

"Wellington will go well at this tournament ... so we’ve really got to have a crack against Auckland.

"If we get four points [for the win] that will put us on six points and that may be enough if someone gets a draw on the other side of it."

Otago’s game against Auckland gets under way at 5.45pm at the McMillan Turf tonight.

Other day 4 scores

Tier 2 men: South Canterbury beat NZDF (2-2) 3-2 in a shootout, Counties-Manukau beat Otago 2-1, Tasman beat South Canterbury 5-1, North Harbour beat Otago Country 5-0.

Tier 2 women: Northland beat Central Otago 1-0, Counties-Manukau beat NZDF 5-1.