Otago Hockey Association decides to go ahead with premier semis, finals

Otago hockey has confirmed it will return at Alert Level 2 to get its season finished.

Premier semifinals will be played on the evening of Tuesday, September 21.

Finals will follow on the weekend of September 25-26.

The Otago Hockey Association said heavily discounted turf hire would be available for teams preparing to get back into action for the finals.

Primary school (September 22 and 29) and year 7-8 (September 24 and October 1) teams will be offered the chance to play some games.

However, the OHA has made the "extremely tough" decision to abandon the secondary schools winter season, based on the feeling of schools that exams and summer sport needed to take priority.

Competition winners would be determined by standings at the point of the season coming to a halt.

Dunedin will host the under-13 lower South Island hockey festival on September 18-19, and the Otago under-15 team will get a warm-up event in Invercargill that weekend.

At the elite level, the rejigged national championship has been confirmed for November 14-20 in Tauranga.

Otago will be sending both a men’s and women’s team to compete in the top tier as well as supporting an Otago Country men’s team that will play in a combined second-third tier.

- North Otago netball’s season from hell is over.

The centre has decided by majority vote to cancel the rest of its senior and junior competitions.

It was a "difficult decision", the centre advised its clubs in an email this week

"We have been planning since lockdown for a return to play and feel gutted and disappointed for all our members not to be able to finish this season, but Covid has been the winner this year."

The centre has decided the season will effectively be voided and no champions determined.

It has been a dreadful winter for netball in the north. Stuck on outdoor courts, premier players were able to play only five competition games before the lockdown, due to bad weather.