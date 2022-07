Otago remains undefeated at the New Zealand men’s under-18 tournament in Palmerston North.

It beat Auckland 3-1 yesterday and leads pool C with three wins from three games.

Jack Cotton banged in two goals and Liam Casey also got on the score sheet.

At the women’s under-18 tournament in Nelson, Otago played Waikato in the late game yesterday but had had a win and a loss in its first two games.