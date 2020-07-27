Shootout victory for Albany

Men

Albany and the University Whales fought out a 2-2 draw before Albany won in the shoot-out at the McMillan Centre on Saturday in the premier grade.

University opened the scoring while Albany played catch-up to equalise and go ahead 2-1 in the third quarter.

Varsity then scored again for 2-2 at full time.

Kailin Dayal was solid all around the turf for the Whales while Andrew Popham and Matt Cummins made it across the stripe for the students.

Nick Parata and Matt Moore were involved early for the Albany Alligators and Aarie Verwey found the goal once again this week, along with Tom French firing in a screamer to tie it all up.

The shoot-out was welcomed by spectators and did not disappoint.

Albany converted its three strikes to University’s two to finish the match.

The Taieri men proved to be far too strong for the University Panthers, winning 8-1.

Taieri’s well-executed set piece looked to be the difference at times.

Kings United Men had the bye this week and will play midweek, defending the challenge shield against the University Whales.

Women

Momona A and Kings United started the matches with a hard-fought encounter, Momona A leading 3-1 at the break.

In the second spell Momona was clinical in the circle and stretched the lead to 5-2 at the end.

Taylor Duffy dominated the midfield for Momona A, for which Angelique Peyroux scored a double and Claudia Peyroux, Abby Lennon and Jorja Dinan also got on the scorecard.

Jade Litchfield looked to be the pick of the Kings forwards, scoring one and Maria Mayerhofler getting the other for Kings.

The Taieri Tigers finished just ahead of the University Stingrays 2-1 after trailing 1-0 at the break.

Emma Hopcroft’s athletic ability proved to be a handful for the Tigers defence as she repeatedly looked likely, finally putting the students ahead 1-0 at half time.

Taieri’s structure held strong as the run of play swung towards the Tigers where its defensive platform prevailed and created some much-needed attacking opportunities.

Louise Nicholson and Olivia West held strong at the back but it was right defender Emma Ryan who took matters into her own hands.

She first equalised, making it 1-1, and then banked a second for Taieri to take home the spoils at in the last quarter.

City Highlanders continued their competition dominance with an overall well ground out performance and a 3-0 win over the University Huskies.

Caitlin Blakely, Aimee-Leigh Scott and Bayley Anderson scored for City and secured the challenge shield once again this week.

- Rachael Lecky

