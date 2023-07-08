Sides to clash again

Otago A beat Canterbury B 3-1 and will play off for ninth and 10th position at the under-18 men’s championship in Dunedin today.

Its opponent — Canterbury A.

Southland was beaten 4-2 by Auckland White and will play Central Otago in the playoff for 19th and 20th.

In the under-18 women’s championship in Auckland, Otago edged Wairarapa 1-0 and will play Canterbury B in the fifth and sixth playoff.

Central Otago had a 1-0 loss to Bay of Plenty and Southland was well-beaten 5-0 by Auckland White.