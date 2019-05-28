Students grind out win

University A had a narrow 1-0 win over City Highlanders in the feature match of women's club hockey during the weekend.

University A and City Highlanders have been chasing competition leader Momona and after City got the best of this contest in round one, the University Huskies were desperate to win and stay in touch with the leader.

The match started off at a hectic pace. City swept down the field and into the circle where the shot was well saved.

The students then counterattacked just as rapidly and had a chance of their own.

In the ensuing exit play, the City defence made a critical mistake and University made it pay, with striker Lucy Simpson finding open space in the danger zone and scoring.

In the past couple of seasons City would have been able to regain its momentum and composure and grind the game down, striking late. This season is a slightly different story, however, and this version of the University side is different, too.

The Huskies' defence is locked in and clicking as the season reaches the midpoint. It allowed the City side few chances and made sure all attempts on goal were made under pressure.

University was also pushing hard to double its lead but met equally stiff resistance at the other end.

While hockey in general is a higher-scoring game than in the past there is something to be said for the intensity of a low-scoring grinder.

-By Matthew West

As the clock ground down the Highlanders gave everything they could to find the net, but it was to no avail. University held on for a deserved victory and leapfrogged its opponent on the table.

In the other matches, Momona defended the shield 2-1 after conceding early against Taieri, while University B got its first win after a late strike 3-2 against Kings United.

On Sunday, City got back on track, dismissing University B 6-1, while University continued its march into second, putting on a clinical performance against Taieri, winning 5-0.

Momona continue at the top with 30 points, University follow with 24, City 21, Taieri have 12 and Kings and Uni B are both on 4.