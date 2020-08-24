Taieri comes out firing to down Albany

Men

The Taieri Tuataras came out firing and were away to a fast start against the Albany Alligators at the McMillan Centre in the premier grade on Saturday.

The Tuataras took control of the match inside the first 10 minutes with a well-created double blast, going up 2-0 before eventually winning 4-1.

Catching the Alligators off guard, Taieri continued to look dangerous with its dynamic midfield on song in the beginning.

Albany managed to swing some momentum late in the first quarter, grabbing a goal back through the hungry Ethan Booth.

However, Taieri pushed on and put the game to bed with two more goals at the back end of the fourth period.

Taieri’s goals came from Finn Ward, Cam Sims, Solomon Baldock and Nathan Gilbert.

Kings United also hit the ground running and was too good for the University Panthers. The Kings spine was strong and a rounded performance led to a 5-0 victory.

University Whales had the bye.

Women

In the premier women’s competition, Momona A took an early lead against the Taieri Tigers and ran out a 5-0 winner.

Taieri was again unable to match the opposition’s early waves of attack and conceded three early goals.

As the match settled down, Momona A managed a further two, taking the score out to 5-0.

Angelique Peyroux grabbed a double while Nicole Strawbridge, Ella McCall and Abby Lennon also converted.

The City Highlanders pulled away from the University Stingrays to win 5-1 after it was 1-1 at the break.

The orange wave of attack consumed the Rays early but the students showed heart and were up to the Challenge Shield holder.

Emma Hopcroft did what she does best for the Stingrays and caught the Highlanders’ defenders off guard, getting one past Ginny Wilson in goal for City.

Not fazed by the first-quarter disruption, Tessa Jopp showed her class in the middle of the field continuing to provide a feeding frenzy for her team.

Olivia Allan converted an attacking penalty corner to equalise.

In the second half, the students could not hold on and Sarah Thomas, with two, Aimee-Leigh Scott and Jopp scored goals through prolonged pressure to eventually win comfortablys.

University Huskies and Kings United were tied up 1-1 at the break but the Huskies pulled away to win 3-1.

Kings opened the scoring through a hard-to-handle Jade Litchfield but Sara Cooper got one back off an attacking penalty corner.

Both teams came out ready to go in the second half but it was Cooper again who managed another two in the goal to get the students over the line.

- Rachael Lecky

