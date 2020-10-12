Title to underdog Momona via shootout

The Momona women’s team is all smiles after winning the premier final on Saturday at the McMillan Centre in Dunedin. The team is (back row from left): assistant coach Sean Jones, Emily Brosnahan, Grace Milne, Nicole Strawbridge, Angelique Peyroux, Sophie White, Kate Kersten, Abby Lennon, Liv Preston, Jorja Dinan, coach Jason Dungey and (front row) Taylor Duffy, Neve McLean, Ella McCall, Annabelle Lee, Claudia Peyroux, Olivia Hall, Jaysha Tippins. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Momona caused an upset in a shootout victory over City Highlanders in the premier grade women’s final at the McMillan Centre in Dunedin on Saturday.

The City Highlanders had fashioned a dominant season. They had the Challenge Shield and were expected to win the final. Momona was happy to be the underdog.

The game was scoreless at quarter time. Both teams had attacking opportunities and goal keepers Ginny Wilson (City) and Jaysha Tippins (Momona A) looked to be up to the mark early on in the match.

Momentum began to change after the break and City earned some attacking ball in the form of a penalty corner courtesy of Bayley Anderson.

Anderson stepped up to the bracket and scored a ripper flick into the top right-hand corner, putting the Highlanders up 1-0 at halftime.

As the match fortunes continued to change Momona had a plethora of attacking opportunities.

However, the defensive unit of the Highlanders was up to the task.

Jessica Faulks and Tessa Jopp were able to containe both Angelique and Claudia Peyroux up front for Momona.

In the fourth period the end-to-end style of game continued with a scoreline that was the tightest it has been all year between the two competition leaders.

With just under three minutes, left Neve McLean won the critical attacking penalty corner for her team.

As the clock ticked down the option went to Claudia Peyroux to flick. Wilson, in goal, made the save but as the ball popped in behind her the Momona attackers pounced. Abby Lennon was able to get it over the line to tie up the match with a minute to go.

The match went to a tie-breaker. Momona won the shootout 3-2.

- Rachael Lecky