Tuataras too tough for Albany

With just two weeks to go until the competitions hit finals, the countdown is on for teams to produce finals form.

Men

The Albany Alligators were looking to chop Taieri Tuataras down on the Challenge Shield, but it was not to be.

Taieri put in an all-round performance to secure the shield for the 2020 season, claiming a 4-0 victory. The Tuataras were solid around the park, leaving Albany chasing the ball at times.

Matthew Deller and Jordan Ward scored while Finn Ward nabbed a double for Taieri.

The University Panthers put in a better performance against Kings United Men. Kings eventually stretched the scoreline out to 6-2 to take the win.

Jack Pryde and Samuel Taylor got on the board for the Panthers. Daniel Torr (2), Jacob Smith (2), Craig Turner and Joseph Yoon all scored for Kings in the side’s build-up to finals hockey.

Women

The University Huskies took on Kings United.

Varsity opened the match up with a 2-0 lead through Maia Shackelford and Paige Mackie going into halftime. Jade Litchfield nabbed one back for Kings early in the second half. Shackelford stretched the lead out to 3-1 in the end.

The University Stingrays were dominated by a well-drilled City Highlanders side. Sarah Thomas took advantage of the understrength Stingrays defence, managing to pocket the most goals in a match all season, scoring five for her team.

The dedicated striker continued to cause problems for the students, finishing opportunities derived through the Highlanders’ creative midfield. The fast pace was simply too much for the Stingrays, and the Highlanders eventually won 10-0, the competition leaders sounding a warning going into the next two weeks.

Goals scorers for City Highlanders were: Sarah Thomas (5), Aimee-Leigh Scott (2), Molly Leckie, Tessa Jopp and Bayley Anderson.

Momona A took on Taieri Tigers in the last match of the day.

An ever-aggressive Momona attack left the side vulnerable at the back at times. But it was aggressive and conclusive enough to score more than it conceded, winning 5-2.

The Taieri side has improved through the seasons and managed to find the goal towards the end of the season. Its two were through Sophie Gray and Olivia Wills.

Momona appeared to link well in their front 5-6 players, getting results from Abby Lennon, Neve McLean, Liv Preston, Claudia Peyroux and Taylor Duffy.

