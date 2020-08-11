Tuataras upset competition favourite Kings

Men

The Taieri Tuataras upset the high-flying Kings United in the premier grade at the McMillan Centre on Saturday.

The game was tied 1-1 at the break but Taieri scored in the second half to win the game.

Taieri challenged the competition favourite from the start with multiple layers of attack and go-forward and bagged an early lead. Zac Mason managed to reply for Kings.

Nathan Gilbert and Jordan Ward scored the goals for the winning side.

In the University derby, the Blue Whales claimed a convincing 5-1 victory after leading 2-1 at the break.

It was a first half of grit for the Panthers as they held on to a 1-1 scoreline after scoring an early goal through Kailin Dayal.

However, the set piece of the Whales led to wave after wave of attack which the Panthers were just not able to match and the scoreline blew out to 5-1.

George Wood (2), Ollie Schnauer (2) and Thomas Hatherly scored for the Whales.

Albany Alligators had the bye.

Women

Kings United women upset the Taieri Tigers for some much needed points to move the side up the table.

Jade Litchfield again led from the front for Kings, putting the team ahead 1-0, and Sarah Johnstone doubled the advantage.

Taieri’s Chantelle Murrel scored a comeback goal in the last quarter but it was too little, too late as Kings United ran out a 2-1 winner.

The Stingrays beat the Huskies 2-1 in the match between two University teams.

Santi Tyson scored a well constructed goal for the Huskies although the Stingrays’ spirit never dampened. Aleisha Chalmers nabbed a short-corner deflection to equalise for the Rays.

Emma Hopcroft proved her athleticism to score an absolute screamer in the third quarter to put the Stingrays ahead 2-1 and they held on to win.

The City Highlanders were too strong for Momona A, leading 3-0 at halftime with no change by fulltime. Sarah Thomas, Jess Moffett and Tegan Buchanan scored for City.

- Rachael Lecky