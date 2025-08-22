Hoping to pocket a world title

Dunedin pool player Riley O’Donnell gets in some final practice before heading to the world eightball championships. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Riley O’Donnell cannot see which way every ball is going to travel on a pool table.

Having a keen eye for strategy and a brain with a maths focus is not a bad start, though.

O’Donnell, 21, is heading to Ireland this week to represent New Zealand at the world eightball championships.

The University of Otago student is in his third year of a bachelor of science degree with a major in statistics — which naturally begs a question around whether his studies translate nicely to a game built so heavily on judging the right angle.

"Actually, a lot of people ask me that," O’Donnell said.

"I wouldn’t say it directly translates, but I think just the way that my brain works — I’m quite strategy-based. So having a maths brain does help a bit, in terms of how I see the table."

O’Donnell grew up in New Plymouth and was introduced to the appeal of pool at a young age.

"It’s been a part of my life for just under 10 years, maybe nine years or so.

"My dad has been into the sport for a very long time, and he got me into it. We’ve got a pool table at home, so I was playing almost every day growing up, and here I am now."

It is just the second time New Zealand has sent a team to the International Eightball Pool Federation world championships.

Last year, the Kiwis sent just 12 players — including Dunedin pair Jackson Wright and Blane Watson — but this time, in Ennis, there will be 42 New Zealanders.

O’Donnell is in the under-23 squad, alongside Watson, who is back in the North Island.

"I’m really looking forward to it. I watched quite a lot last year and talked to people who went.

"It just seems like it’s going to be a really cool team event and a real good tester to see how we go against the rest of the world.

"I’ve been playing almost every day and at lots of local events. There’s nearly something on every night. And the nights when there hasn’t been something on, I’ve been trying to visit people who have a table at home, just to try and get as much table time as I can."

O’Donnell did his first year of tertiary study in Christchurch, which has a strong pool community.

He was unsure what to expect when he headed south and was concerned he might lose some competitive opportunities.

"I didn’t even know it was a thing here in Dunedin, but when I came to Bowey’s, one of the players recognised me and asked if I wanted to join a team.

"It turns out there are almost 300 players in Dunedin, so it’s a lot bigger than I expected.

"It’s a great scene. Everyone is so friendly and supportive. It’s nice to be a part of it."

O’Donnell previously went with a junior team to the United States in 2018 to play under the American rules, but the world championships will use his preferred English rules.

