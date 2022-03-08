Hurricanes hit by Covid but Moana Pasifika still focus

The Hurricanes are the latest Super Rugby Pacific side to be hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes yesterday confirmed an undisclosed number of players tested positive for the virus, but did not expand on the details.

"What I can confirm is that we have got Covid in the environment. I'm just not at liberty to tell you who and how many players we've got," he said.

"But it's in the environment and we're working really hard to manage it."

Gibbes said he hoped they would be able to get a team out this weekend against Moana Pasifika.

"We're preparing to take on these guys this weekend, and that's what we're focused on.

"What we can control is making sure we stay healthy and we're doing everything we can in that space.

"We kind of knew it was coming and we prepared really well for it so from a whole organisation perspective we just need to make sure we can get a team out and get our performance going again this weekend."

Gibbes also refused to reveal whether hooker Asafo Aumua, a last-minute withdrawal with illness for last weekend's 21-14 win over the Highlanders, was one of the players who contracted the virus. The team did not train yesterday.

Before the start of the season last month, a Covid-19 outbreak within the Moana Pasifika squad forced their first two games of the season to be postponed.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to take on Moana Pasifika in Wellington on Saturday.