Having to play semifinals could give Stampede momentum needed to win finals

Cam Frear is determined nothing will stop the Southern Stampede getting its hands back on the Birgel Cup this year.

The Stampede was rampant last season before being robbed of a chance to play for the New Zealand Ice Hockey League title when Covid re-emerged and the finals were canned.

It will have to do it the hard way but will at least get a chance to win on the ice when the finals series starts against the West Auckland Admirals in Auckland tonight.

Frear, in his fourth year as Stampede coach, is eager to see his side at its best during the best-of-three series.

"All we’ve been focused on this year is trying to develop our team and just try to play meaningful hockey," he said.

"To play all of last season and not have playoffs was gutting for the team, because we were really clicking.

"We’re excited to be in the finals this year. That’s what you play for. All the regular season is about is getting to the finals and trying to lift that cup."

The Admirals made a late run during the regular season to seal top spot from the Stampede and home advantage for the finals.

That meant the Stampede having to get past the Canterbury Red Devils in the semifinals, but Frear was not bothered by that.

"For us, having to play the semifinals probably wasn’t a bad thing.

"We struggled for a bit of momentum a little towards the end of the season, and getting those two extra games allowed us to have some more time on the ice.

"Now we’ve got the exciting prospect of going up to Auckland and playing potentially the best team in the league."

The Stampede has been a solid defensive team this season.

But a key to beating the Admirals might have to be finding a bit more oomph at the offensive end, especially as Admirals goaltender Csaba Kercso-Magos is a beast who leads the NZIHL with a save rate of 93.79%.

The return of Stampede great Matt Schneider has, in that regard, come at the perfect time.

Schneider played his first game of the season only last week — that prompted some queries, presumably over his eligibility, to head office, which quickly announced there were no issues.

"It was a bit of a surprise for everyone else, but he was always going to come back and play at some point," Frear said.

Schneider had been in Vietnam with his wife and new baby but stayed fit and in regular contact with Stampede management.

The semifinals represented his first time on competitive ice in a good while but he showed his class straight away.

"You don’t need to tell Schneids how to play hockey," Frear said.

The Stampede is technically the defending NZIHL champion as it claimed the Birgel Cup in 2019, the last time a full season was possible.

Game one in the finals is at the Paradice rink tonight, and game two tomorrow. Game three, if required, will be on Sunday.