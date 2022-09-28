Seven from Wild, 12 from Thunder named in Ice Ferns

Southern players make up a good proportion of the New Zealand senior women’s squad announced this week.

A 39-strong Ice Ferns squad has been named to prepare for a return to international action next year.

There will be a cut before the team heads to Cape Town to play in the division two group B world championships from February 10-26.

Seven women from the Wakatipu Wild team, which won the New Zealand Women’s Ice Hockey League final in Dunedin at the weekend, have earned national selection.

They include forwards Gina Davis, who had three goals and six assists in just four regular season games before scoring in both the semifinal and final, Gaby Mills (six assists in six games), and 17-year-old Tallulah Bryant.

Caitlyn Hollyer and Zanzee Pielak-Jones are part of the defensive squadron, and the Wild supplies two goaltenders in Jordan Wichman and Lilly Forbes.

No fewer than 12 players from the Dunedin Thunder women’s team have made the initial Ice Ferns squad.

Dunedin captain Abbey Heale (three goals and three assists in the league) is joined up front by sister Caitlin, Beth Scott, Caitlin Orr, Kate Vernal and Sammy Heyward.

Hannah Cross, Pippa Russek, Rebecca Lilly and Rina Watt join from the defence, and the Thunder supplies two goalies in Breane Byck and Maddy Fox.