Friday, 3 December 2021

Southerners named in initial Ice Blacks squad

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport
    2. Ice Hockey

    There is a healthy sprinkling of southern players in the first Ice Blacks squad for next year.

    The New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation has named a squad of 40 that will be trimmed after the Triple Star Camp in Dunedin in February.

    Seven players come from the all-conquering Southern Stampede squad.

    The Queenstowners supply forwards Connor Harrison, Jack Robbie, Matt Schneider and Ryan Strayer, defencemen Stefan Amston and Callum Burns, and classy goaltender Aston Brookes.

    Five Dunedin Thunder players have made the initial squad.

    Noah Gregory is the only Thunder forward, joined by defencemen Dylan Devlin, Ben Harford and Max Hurring, and goaltender Jon Barakauskas.

    The Ice Blacks are scheduled to compete at the world division two (group B)
    championships in Iceland in April.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter