Stampede claims two wins

The Stampede has claimed early-season southern supremacy.
It had two comfortable wins over the Dunedin Thunder in Queenstown over the weekend to open its season strongly.
Alex Murray recorded a 39-save shut-out to help the Stampede to a 6-0 win in the sides' Friday night match.
Stefan Amston put the Stampede up in the first period, before four second-period goals gave it a dominant lead.
Connor Harrison added his second of the night in the third period to cap a resounding win.
The Stampede repeated the dose on Saturday with a 6-2 win.
Liam Stewart and Braden Lee put the Queenstown side up 2-0, before Shaun Brown hit back for the Thunder.
Lee added another for the Stampede, before the Thunder's Paris Heyd made it 3-2.
However, it was all Stampede from there.
Patrick Volpe made it 4-2 just before the break, before Harrison and Lee scored again afterwards while the Thunder had no answer.