Monday, 3 June 2019

Stampede claims two wins

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Ice Hockey

    The Stampede has claimed early-season southern supremacy.

    It had two comfortable wins over the Dunedin Thunder in Queenstown over the weekend to open its season strongly.

    Alex Murray recorded a 39-save shut-out to help the Stampede to a 6-0 win in the sides' Friday night match.

    Stefan Amston put the Stampede up in the first period, before four second-period goals gave it a dominant lead.

    Connor Harrison added his second of the night in the third period to cap a resounding win.

    The Stampede repeated the dose on Saturday with a 6-2 win.

    Liam Stewart and Braden Lee put the Queenstown side up 2-0, before Shaun Brown hit back for the Thunder.

    Lee added another for the Stampede, before the Thunder's Paris Heyd made it 3-2.

    However, it was all Stampede from there.

    Patrick Volpe made it 4-2 just before the break, before Harrison and Lee scored again afterwards while the Thunder had no answer.

     

