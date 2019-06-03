Stampede claims two wins

The Stampede has claimed early-season southern supremacy.

It had two comfortable wins over the Dunedin Thunder in Queenstown over the weekend to open its season strongly.

Alex Murray recorded a 39-save shut-out to help the Stampede to a 6-0 win in the sides' Friday night match.

Stefan Amston put the Stampede up in the first period, before four second-period goals gave it a dominant lead.

Connor Harrison added his second of the night in the third period to cap a resounding win.

The Stampede repeated the dose on Saturday with a 6-2 win.

Liam Stewart and Braden Lee put the Queenstown side up 2-0, before Shaun Brown hit back for the Thunder.

Lee added another for the Stampede, before the Thunder's Paris Heyd made it 3-2.

However, it was all Stampede from there.

Patrick Volpe made it 4-2 just before the break, before Harrison and Lee scored again afterwards while the Thunder had no answer.