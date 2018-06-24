Wind scuppers ice hockey game at Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium created an ice hockey rink especially for the game. Photo: Westpac Stadium via NZ Herald

Wellington ice hockey fans have been left out in the cold after organisers announced the cancellation of the planned USA v Canada clash in Westpac Stadium today.

The 2018 Ice Hockey classic was scrapped after the fencing on one side of the temporary ice rink was destroyed by strong winds.

The match was scheduled to start at midday.

"Regrettably, due to health and safety issues related to the wind, we are unable to proceed with the Ice Hockey Classic," Westpac Stadium said in a statement.

"More information regarding refunds will be updated shortly. We apologise to all ticket holders."

The match was initially scheduled for 4pm Saturday, but was postponed first to 7pm Saturday, then 12pm Sunday, after a pipe containing the agent used to freeze the ice rink burst at a critical time in the production.

The first match was held in Auckland on Friday night, with the final game in Queenstown on Thursday.