PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

James Hargest College pupils (from left) Gavin Viseskosin (15), of Thailand, Jackson Zeng, Peter Chen (both 17) and Doris Shen (13), of China, who have all moved to Southland this year, learn how to play pickleball at the International Sports Day.

Run by Southland Secondary School Sport, the event was held at ILT Stadium Southland yesterday. About 180 international pupils took part in the rotation of eight different sports.

From volleyball to pickleball, pupils from Southland Girls' High School, Aurora College, James Hargest College, Winton's Central Southland college, Gore's St Peter's College, Queenstown's Wakatipu High School, and Lumsden's Northern Southland College took part.

Sports director Fiona Ward said the event was a way to integrate international students into the community.

``It's also to get these kids to interact and form friendships with each other through sport.''