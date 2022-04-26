Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Anzac atmosphere

    1. Sport
    2. League

    PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES
    PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES
    Military personnel prepare for the Anzac ceremony prior to the round seven NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne last night.

    Above: Reece Walsh, of the New Zealand Warriors, sends a pass away away during the game. The Warriors got back up from an early try against them to finish the first half at 10-16 down. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Wayde Egan scored first-half tries for the New Zealand side. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter