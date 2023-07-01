Captain courageous

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Warriors captain Tohu Harris is brought down in the tackle of three Rabbitohs players during last night’s NRL match against the South Sydney at Mt Smart Stadium.

Marcelo Montoya opened the scoring for the Auckland-based side in the 16th minute before the Bunnies hit back with tries to Alex Johnston and Cameron Murray to lead 12-6 at halftime.

South Sydney pulled away in the second half, Johnston grabbing his second, Tyrone Munro scoring on debut and Blake Taaffe dotting down in the 78th minute to seal a hard-fought 28-6 win.

The Warriors have not beaten the Rabbitohs since 2018.