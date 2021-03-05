Folau left off Catalans Dragons squad list

Israel Folau has been left off the Catalans Dragons squad list. Photo: Getty Images

Catalans Dragons have left controversial former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau out of their squad list for the 2021 Super League season.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian who has triggered outrage with inflammatory social media posts in the past, was in talks to sign with National Rugby League (NRL) side St George Illawarra Dragons before negotiations ended after a backlash from supporters.

The 31-year-old's career was revived by the Catalans Dragons after he had his Rugby Australia contract torn up in 2019 for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups.

The Dragons released their squad numbers for the new season on Wednesday, with Folau, who is contracted to the French side until the end of 2021, the notable absentee.

He wore number four last season but that has been taken by former New Zealand international Dean Whare. The Dragons have left two squad numbers vacant, one of which Folau could take if he returns to the club. He is currently in Australia for personal reasons.

Folau, who previously represented Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos in the NRL, made 15 appearances for the Catalans in the 2020 Super League season.