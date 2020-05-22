Friday night footy on the agenda for Warriors fans

The Warriors restart their NRL campaign next week. Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand Warriors' draw for the new NRL season has been revealed and fans are going to get plenty of Friday night viewings.

The Warriors will play nine Friday night games from when the season restarts next week following the break due to Covid-19.

The first two weeks of the new draw had already been released with the Warriors to play the Dragons next Saturday before facing the Panthers the following Friday.

That begins a streak of four Fridays in a row where the Warriors will take the field.

They will play their 'home games' at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, beginning from next week's round three clash against St George Illawarra.

The Warriors re-start the season with an 0-2 record after previous defeats to the Knights (0-20) and the Raiders (6-20) which leaves Stephen Kearney's side second to bottom on the table.

The Warriors will face defending champions the Roosters once this season, on July 25, and fellow 2019 grand finalists the Raiders a second time after previously meeting them before the season was suspended.They will twice face former Warriors star Shaun Johnson and the Sharks, while playing the likes of the Rabbitohs, Broncos and Storm just once.

The Warriors finish the season with five of their final six games played on Sundays.

The New Zealand club will also have reinforcements for the season restart, with Canberra forward Jack Murchie joining the club as injury relief.

The emerging 22-year-old has only played three first-grade NRL matches but has shown some promise.

Murchie joins the Warriors in search for more opportunities after struggling to establish himself in Canberra.

"Jack joins us with an opportunity and expectation to play NRL," said Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney.

"He comes highly recommended and we look forward to giving us some depth leading into our return to the competition next week."

Having previously represented the New South Wales Under-20s and the Junior Kangaroos, Murchie made his NRL debut from the bench against the Sharks in 2018.

"I'm looking forward to a new start and the chance to join the Warriors and hopefully contribute to the team," he said.

"I've played with and against a lot of the boys and I'm excited to join the squad and hopefully playing some good footy."

Warriors 2020 schedule

Saturday May 30: v Dragons, 5.00pm

Friday June 5: v Panthers, 8.00pm

Friday June 12: v Cowboys, 8.00pm

Friday June 19 v Rabbitohs, 8.00pm

Friday June 26: v Storm, 8.00pm

Saturday July 4: v Broncos, 7.30pm

Friday July 10: v Titans, 8.00pm

Sunday July 19: v Sharks, 4.00pm

Saturday July 25: v Roosters, 5.00pm

Friday July 31: v Tigers, 8.00pm

Friday August 7: v Sea Eagles, 8.00pm

Friday August 14: v Panthers, 8.00pm

Sunday August 23: v Bulldogs, 4.00pm

Saturday August 29: v Knights, 5.00pm

Sunday September 6: v Eels, 6.05pm

Sunday September 13: v Sharks, 8.30pm

Sunday September 20: v Raiders, 4.00pm

Sunday September 27: v Sea Eagles, 5.00pm