Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
18
|
9
Saturday,
Sat,
9
September
Sep
2023
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
League
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
SUBSCRIBER
Green Whalers ‘ready to go’
The plan is simple.
Johnson out of playoff against Penrith
Johnson out of playoff against Penrith
The Warriors will be without Shaun Johnson for their blockbuster NRL finals match against Penrith, with star halfback ruled out with injury.
SUBSCRIBER
Encouraging signs from Whalers
SUBSCRIBER
Encouraging signs from Whalers
The Akarana Falcons were almost twice as good as the Otago Whalers on the scoreboard.
SUBSCRIBER
‘Effort and attitude’ mantra as Whalers step up
SUBSCRIBER
‘Effort and attitude’ mantra as Whalers step up
The Otago Whalers will enter uncharted waters tomorrow — boom, boom.
Whalers face champions first up
Whalers face champions first up
The Otago Whalers will open their season against the defending champions at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
SUBSCRIBER
Significant changes including new team ahead for club season
SUBSCRIBER
Significant changes including new team ahead for club season
Some big changes have been sprung on the club season this year.
Johnson the hero — again
Johnson the hero — again
Shaun Johnson, of the New Zealand Warriors, celebrates his drop goal in golden point extra time to win his team’s round 21 NRL match 21-20 against the Canberra Raiders at Go Media Stadium in...
Warriors catch fire to crush Cronulla
Warriors catch fire to crush Cronulla
If there was any doubt about the Warriors’ playoff credentials this season, there can’t be now.
Captain courageous
Captain courageous
Warriors captain Tohu Harris is brought down in the tackle of three Rabbitohs players during last night’s NRL match against the South Sydney at Mt Smart Stadium.
SUBSCRIBER
Next generation of NRL stars could be found
SUBSCRIBER
Next generation of NRL stars could be found
Two bumper weekends of rugby league could produce the next generation of NRL stars.
Kiwis player pleads guilty to groping woman on dancefloor
Kiwis player pleads guilty to groping woman on dancefloor
Kiwis and Parramatta Eels pivot Dylan Brown has pleaded guilty to two charges of unwanted sexual touching related to an incident at a Sydney nightspot.
Kiwis star stood down from NRL over groping allegations
Kiwis star stood down from NRL over groping allegations
Kiwis and Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown has been stood down from playing in the NRL after allegedly groping a woman's breasts.
Gritty Queensland win Origin opener
Gritty Queensland win Origin opener
Queensland have defeated New South Wales 26-18 in the State of Origin opener in front of 48,613 fans to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Former Kiwis to impart wisdom
Former Kiwis to impart wisdom
Two former Kiwis will impart their wisdom to the next generation of Otago rugby league players this weekend.
Manu Vatuvei to be released from prison
Former Warriors star Manu Vatuvei to be released from prison
Former rugby league star and TV personality Manu Vatuvei will be released from prison at the end of this month and will be taking a role with the Warriors volunteering as a mentor.
Warriors too strong for Bulldogs
Warriors too strong for Bulldogs
With Shaun Johnson launching bombs and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad defusing them, the Warriors ran out 24-12 winners over the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium in Sydney last night.
Jarryd Hayne jailed for three more years for rape
Jarryd Hayne jailed for three more years for rape
Disgraced former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been jailed for at least three years after sexually assaulting a woman in her home.
Tuivasa-Sheck to make shock return to Warriors
Tuivasa-Sheck to make shock return to Warriors
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is returning to the New Zealand Warriors on a three-year deal.
Jarryd Hayne found guilty on rape charges
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty on rape charges
The jury in Jarryd Hayne's third rape trial has returned two guilty verdicts a week after retiring to deliberate in the NSW District Court.
Scorpions show sting to remain undefeated
Scorpions show sting to remain undefeated
The South Island Scorpions have shattered the Counties-Manukau Stingrays’ unbeaten run — and kept their own intact.
Read more