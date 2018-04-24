Injured trio to miss Anzac Day clash

Tohu Harris is one of three Warriors that will miss tomorrow's match against the Melbourne Storm. Photo: Getty Images

Injured Warriors trio Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson and Solomone Kata will miss the Warriors' clash against the Melbourne Storm on Wednesday.

Johnson (groin) and Kata (ankle) both missed the side's 20-10 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons last Friday night. While they were able to go through some light running drills at training before the team flew out to Melbourne on Monday, they'll spend another week on the sidelines, with Mason Lino and Anthony Gelling named to start in their places once more.

Harris, on the other hand, was never expected to be available for the match against his former club, being unable to clear the league's concussion protocols in time. The second-row forward picked up two head knocks inside 27 minutes of the side's 20-12 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons last Friday night. He was taken for a head injury assessment following the second, and did not return to the match.

"It was a pretty significant head knock on Friday," coach Stephen Kearney said. "He's pulled up well, but with the quick turnaround, it's a pretty serious injury and a pretty serious part of the game now and we certainly don't want to take any risks."

Under NRL concussion protocol guidelines, players are required to go through a six-day process of tests and monitoring before they are allowed to return to play. With Harris out, Isaiah Papali'i draws the start in the second row.

Ligi Sao, Joseph Vuna and Sam Cook have been brought onto the extended bench alongside Jazz Tevaga, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Chris Satae.

Warriors: Adam Blair, Isaiah Papali'i, Simon Mannering, Agnatius Paasi, Issac Luke, Bunty Afoa, Mason Lino, Blake Green, Ken Maumalo, Anthony Gelling, Peta Hiku, David Fusitu'a, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Interchange (from): Jazz Tevaga, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ligi Sao, Joseph Vuna, Chris Satae, Sam Cook.