Kearney linked to Broncos assistant job

Stephen Kearney. Photo: Getty Images

Axed New Zealand Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has been linked to a return to the Brisbane Broncos in an assistant coaching role less than two weeks after losing his job.

Kearney was shockingly sacked by the Warriors a day after the side's round six defeat to the Rabbitohs on June 19. He has been replaced by Todd Payten as interim head coach as the Warriors begin the search for a new coach.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Broncos board is keen to bring in some coaching support for coach Anthony Seibold after the side suffered a five straight defeat over the weekend.

The newspaper reports the Broncos board wants either Kearney or Broncos great Kevin Walters to be added to the coaching team.

Kearney was previously an assistant coach in Brisbane in 2013 and 2014 before becoming head coach at the Warriors.

"I know Stephen is back in town [Brisbane]," Seibold told the Telegraph.

"He has worked for the club previously and he's got a lot of experience.

"He did a tremendous job when he was here last time.

"He's a person I'd reach out for if there is a position available."

The Broncos and Warriors clash on Saturday night as both two-win teams look to turn around poor form.

15th placed Brisbane haven't won a game since the NRL season re-started following the Covid-19 break with their most recent defeat a 30-12 thrashing at the hands of the Gold Coast Titans where the side was booed off the field at halftime.

The Warriors sit only one spot above the Broncos after leaking 90 points in the past two weeks.