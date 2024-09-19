Police investigating punch in Whalers game

Mika Mafi. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police are investigating after an Otago rugby league player was punched in the face and left the field with a suspected fractured eye socket.

Otago Whalers prop Mika Mafi was struck by Counties-Manukau player Tahi Baggaley during a premiership game at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday.

The incident took place 30 minutes into the match and Baggaley was red-carded.

It is understood Mafi does not require surgery but is at home recovering from the blow.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond confirmed the police had received a complaint and ‘‘the matter is still under investigation at this stage’’.

The game was broadcast on Sky and the incident was caught on camera.

Asked if charges were likely, Snr Sgt Bond said that would depend on what was ‘‘uncovered in the investigation’’ and ‘‘any other witness statements around it’’.

‘‘I don’t know what explanation would be given leading up to the fact surrounding the circumstances.

‘‘So there’s a whole lot of unknowns, so that’s all obviously part of a collection process or investigation that we’re doing.’’

It is extremely rare for on-field sporting incidents to be dealt with through the courts as police tend to leave it to the sporting bodies to conduct their own disciplinary processes.

New Zealand Rugby League and the Counties-Manukau Stingrays did not respond to interview requests when contacted yesterday.

Whalers coach David Reedy told the Otago Daily Times after the match he suspected Mafi had fractured his eye socket.

Yesterday Reedy said Mafi did not require surgery but declined to comment further.

Southern zone general manager Liam Turner did not want to comment either.

But he did say Mafi, who went to hospital after the match, was at home recovering.

‘‘It’s really disappointing, as we don’t tolerate and allow this type of behaviour in our game, which goes without saying.’’