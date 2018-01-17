Tuivasa-Sheck to be targeted by Souths

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be a target of the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Photo: Getty Images

South Sydney are set to target Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for 2019, according to a report out of Australia today.

The Rabbitohs are believed to be preparing to make an offer for the Warriors fullback and Kiwis test star who comes off contract at the end of the upcoming NRL season.

"The mail coming out of Auckland is that Tuivasa-Sheck isn't happy at the Warriors, where his game has gone downhill since he left the Roosters at the end of 2015," detailed the report on nine.com.au.

"The Rabbitohs are set to move veteran fullback Greg Inglis into the centres this year, leaving an opening at fullback.

"Cody Walker is likely to play in the number one jersey in 2018 - as a stop-gap measure until the club can get their hands on Tuivasa-Sheck."

It's no surprise a player of Tuivasa-Sheck's quality would be in demand with rival clubs - the 24-year-old is sure to field numerous offers as he considers his future options.

But the Warriors certainly won't let him go without a fight and will do everything in their power to keep him on their books.

"Roger is a major priority for the Warriors," Warriors CEO Cameron George told the New Zealand Herald.

"We've had some initial discussions and Roger and his manager.

"We'll leave Roger to focus on the pre-season and we'll talk again in the near future."

However, it may all hinge on the Stephen Kearney-coached side's ability to succeed on the field in 2018, with the nine.com.au report also stating that: "unless they can start playing winning football, he is likely to look for a stronger club."

The story comes after another report last October, suggesting Tuivasa-Sheck was keen to make a cross-code switch to rugby once his Warriors contract expired.

At the time, Tuivasa-Sheck was playing with the Kiwis during the Rugby League World Cup and would not be drawn on the rumours about his playing future.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen denied he had spoken to Tuivasa-Sheck but was enthusiastic about the possibility of him playing the 15-man game.

"No I haven't but I like the rumour," Hansen said.

"If he comes over to rugby he'd be a good player I think. One of the franchises could pick him up and be quite handy."