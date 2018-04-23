Warriors face another week without stars

Shaun Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

The Warriors are facing the prospect of being without injured star halfback Shaun Johnson and back-rower Tohu Harris for another week.

However, they could welcome the return of centre Solomone Kata for their Anzac Day NRL match against Melbourne.

The Stephen Kearney coached side have a short turn around ahead of their traditional Anzac Day clash against the Storm at AAMI Park on Wednesday night, following Friday's gutsy 20-12 win over competition leaders St George Illawarra.

Johnson underwent a fitness test yesterday after pulling up lame following the side's captain's run last Thursday, having suffered a recurrence of the groin strain that saw him miss the round four win over the Sydney Roosters, however it's unknown how severe the problem is.

But with back-up No7 Mason Lino again impressing in the win over the Dragons, it's unlikely the club would risk Johnson's long-term health if he was anything less than 100% fit, given the Warriors have the luxury of a 10-day turnaround after the Storm match before their round nine home game against Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium on May 5.

Following the victory over the Dragons, Kearney indicated all three players were a chance of playing the Storm but was reluctant to elaborate on the extent of Johnson's injury, while team doctor John Mayhew was also keeping tight-lipped as he exited the team's sheds.

Harris also appears likely to miss the match against his former club after he was forced off with concussion 27 minutes into the first half against the Dragons following two separate head knocks.

Under NRL concussion protocol guidelines, players are required to go through a six-day process of tests and monitoring before they are allowed to return to play, which would leave Harris unavailable to face the reigning premiers.

In that event, his spot would likely be filled by veteran forward Simon Mannering, who switched to the right edge following Harris' departure, with teenage back-rower Isaiah Papali'i expected to come into the starting line-up after he came off the bench to return to the left side in his first game back from a knee injury suffered in the round two win over the Titans.

Kata's prospects of playing appear brighter and the 23-year-old was also due to undergo a fitness test yesterday. The Tongan international was a late scratching from the team to play the Dragons, having failed to recover from an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Brisbane eight days ago.

His replacement against St George Illawarra, Wigan recruit Anthony Gelling, was solid in his first starting appearance for the Warriors, scoring their second try five minutes before halftime and defending well to contain Dragons centre Euan Aitken.

Intrigue will surround tomorrow's announcement of the Warriors side to play Melbourne but even if all three players are ruled out, the team will make the trip across the Tasman confident in their squad's depth and their ability to overcome any setbacks.

Wednesday's encounter will be the ninth Anzac Day match between the two clubs since the fixture was first introduced in 2009, with the Warriors having won only twice in 2014 (16-10) and 2011 (18-14).

The second-ranked Warriors are looking to continue their momentum with a seventh win, while fifth-placed Melbourne are hoping to make it three in a row following victories over Brisbane and Newcastle.

The Storm have their own injury concerns however, with former Kiwis front-rower Jesse Bromwich out for a few weeks after suffering a grade one medial ligament injury in the 34-20 win over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.