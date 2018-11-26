Warriors star looking for new home

sean_johnson.jpg Sean Johnson says he's already approached some rugby league clubs in Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson says the team's front office have told him he won't be offered a new contract beyond next year.

Last month, it was revealed the Warriors told their star player he could test his value on the free market, indicating they were not willing to re-sign him.

Johnson took to social media this afternoon to "clear up" his situation.

He said at this stage there was no contract for him to sign beyond 2019, and that he had already approached some rugby league clubs in Australia to pique their interest.

The Canberra Raiders had been touted as a potential home for Johnson if he was to leave the Auckland-based Warriors, however the club said earlier this month that it was not formally considering him as an option.

Johnson signed a two-year deal with the Warriors last year, believed to be worth seven figures a season.

The 28-year-old has played 162 NRL games since making his debut in 2011 and has been the face of the club for the past five years.

In 2014 Johnson was named the world's best player following New Zealand's successful Four Nations campaign.